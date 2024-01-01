THC: 713mg per package

MELT SCALE: 56%

TERPENES: 3.4%

LINEAGE: Relative of Gelato 45

TASTE: Spicy, Earthy, Sweet, Citrus

FEELING: Relaxation, Comfort, Inspiration

FARM: Sunrise Mountain Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by Sunrise Mountain Farms, a husband-and-wife legacy cannabis farm in the mountains of Humboldt County. Estate grown at an elevation of 2,500’ with lush, forested wilderness surrounding, sungrown in native soil and nourished by mountain spring water.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.



Creme de Luna is a proprietary indica strain developed by the farmers at Sunrise Mountain, derived from relatives of Gelato 45, with ancestral roots in Girl Scout Cookies and Sherbert. Sweet-smelling, with notes of earthiness and pine. This strain delivers a potent smoke with a cerebral body high. Perfect for stretching/yoga and breathing and promoting sleep. Known to relax muscles, ease pain, calm the mind and wind your energy down.



This mega terpy strain contains elevated levels of β-caryophyllene, Linalool, Humulene and Limonene and Myrcene. In conjunction, these terpenes provide anti-inflammatory effects as well as muscle relaxation.



