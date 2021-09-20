About this product

Cultivated by East Mill Creek farms, a Humboldt County family farmstead that is nurturing Soil-grown, hand-crafted cannabis.



Cuban Linx, from Swamp Boys Seed, is a hybrid Sativa-dominant strain with a Lineage of Trigerian x GMO/Tk Skunk strains with elevated THC levels and a rich, diverse terpene profile. Enjoy the refreshing lemony diesel aromas.



Blue:

Very oily and sticky. Melts into a puddle of oil when heated. It can be dabbed, but it will leave some char. Made from whole plants usually.