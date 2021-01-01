About this product
Cultivated by LitHouse, a family-owned and operated cannabis farm located on the rugged coastline of Mendocino County - a region in Northern California celebrated for its redwood forests, fine wines, and, of course, its world-renowned cannabis.
Dark Dosi is a cross between GSC x Face-Off OG, A collaboration with Dark Heart Nursery. Dark Dosi caries a stand-out flavor that is syrupy and robust, shining through in any smoking application with an intoxicating sugar-glazed gassy aroma and a profoundly relaxing high.
Red:
It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
