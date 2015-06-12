Loading…
Dark Dosi Orange Powder Hash

by NASHA
IndicaTHC 21%CBD
About this product

Cultivated by LitHouse, a family-owned and operated cannabis farm located on the rugged coastline of Mendocino County - a region in Northern California celebrated for its redwood forests, fine wines, and, of course, its world-renowned cannabis.

Dark Dosi is a cross between GSC x Face-Off OG, A collaboration with Dark Heart Nursery. Dark Dosi caries a stand-out flavor that is syrupy and robust, shining through in any smoking application with an intoxicating sugar-glazed gassy aroma and a profoundly relaxing high.

Orange:
It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke. It is in a powder form that will “grease out” over time.

About this strain

Picture of Face Off OG
Face Off OG

Face Off OG, also known as "Face Off," "OG Face Off," and "Face Off OG Kush," is a potent indica marijuana strain. The story of Face Off OG begins in the late 1990s in California when Archive Seeds was gifted with the seeds of an exceptional OG Kush phenotype. This 70/30 indica-dominant hybrid shares its name with the 1997 movie in which Nicolas Cage and John Travolta literally swap faces (“I want to take his face…off!”), and the experience this strain has to offer could arguably be compared to losing your face. Dizzying euphoria goes straight to the head in an intensely psychoactive experience best reserved for veteran consumers. Its crushing full-body effects make this strain a great choice for consumers attending to physical discomfort or for relaxing on a lazy weekend.

Face Off OG effects

Reported by real people like you
114 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”