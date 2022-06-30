About this product
TASTE: Sweet, Herbal, Spicy
FEELING: Relaxing, Euphoric, Stress-melting
FARM: Whitethorn Valley Farm
PLACE GROWN: Lost Coast Appellation, Humboldt County, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Regenerative Soil, Sungrown
Cultivated by Whitethorn Valley Farm is a family-owned and operated regenerative farm that follows a holistic land management philosophy, incorporating permaculture and regenerative practices to restore and steward the section of earth called home.
Fatso OG is a cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG, that comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. It has a sweet and spicy herbal coffee flavor with touches of fruitiness and a pungent aroma. Fatso OG perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, muscle spasms or cramps, depression or mood swings and chronic stress.
About this brand
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”