GG#4 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash

by NASHA
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

LINEAGE: Chem’s Sister x Sour Dubb x Chocolate Diesel
TASTE: Sour, Earthy, Gassy
FEELING: Relaxing, Calm
FARM: Whitethorn Valley Farm
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
THC: 685 mg per package
TERPENES: 3.70%
MELT SCALE: 78%

Cultivated by Whitethorn Valley Farm is a family-owned and operated regenerative farm that follows a holistic land management philosophy, incorporating permaculture and regenerative practices to restore and steward the section of earth called home. Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Gorilla Glue has a pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel.

About this strain

Original Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This strain is 37% sativa and 63% indica. Also known as “GG4”, Original Glue is a potent strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains. Original Glue is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Original Glue effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Original Glue when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by GG Strains LLC, Original Glue features flavors like pungent, pine, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Original Glue typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Original Glue is a multiple award-winning strain that has taken first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups, as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup in 2015. It is a fast-growing strain that produces large yields of sticky buds with a flowering time of 9-10 weeks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Original Glue, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
Shop products
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item