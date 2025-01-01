About this product
THC: 703 mg
MELT SCALE: 66%
TERPENES: 2.9%
LINEAGE: Petrolia Glue x GMOB
TASTE: Garlic, Spice, Earthy
FEELING: Uplifted, Relaxed Euphoric
FARM: Pacific Roots Farm
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.
Gorilla MOB is an indica-leaning hybrid born from crossing Petrolia Glue and GMOB. This strain boasts a bold flavor profile with notes of garlic, spicy peppers, and a rich earthiness. Known for it’s relaxing effects, Gorilla MOB melts away stress while delivering a euphoric high that soothes both body and mind.
Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
MELT SCALE: 66%
TERPENES: 2.9%
LINEAGE: Petrolia Glue x GMOB
TASTE: Garlic, Spice, Earthy
FEELING: Uplifted, Relaxed Euphoric
FARM: Pacific Roots Farm
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.
Gorilla MOB is an indica-leaning hybrid born from crossing Petrolia Glue and GMOB. This strain boasts a bold flavor profile with notes of garlic, spicy peppers, and a rich earthiness. Known for it’s relaxing effects, Gorilla MOB melts away stress while delivering a euphoric high that soothes both body and mind.
Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
Gorilla MOB 1.2g Red Pressed Hash (Pacific Roots Farm)
by NASHA
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
THC: 703 mg
MELT SCALE: 66%
TERPENES: 2.9%
LINEAGE: Petrolia Glue x GMOB
TASTE: Garlic, Spice, Earthy
FEELING: Uplifted, Relaxed Euphoric
FARM: Pacific Roots Farm
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.
Gorilla MOB is an indica-leaning hybrid born from crossing Petrolia Glue and GMOB. This strain boasts a bold flavor profile with notes of garlic, spicy peppers, and a rich earthiness. Known for it’s relaxing effects, Gorilla MOB melts away stress while delivering a euphoric high that soothes both body and mind.
Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
MELT SCALE: 66%
TERPENES: 2.9%
LINEAGE: Petrolia Glue x GMOB
TASTE: Garlic, Spice, Earthy
FEELING: Uplifted, Relaxed Euphoric
FARM: Pacific Roots Farm
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.
Gorilla MOB is an indica-leaning hybrid born from crossing Petrolia Glue and GMOB. This strain boasts a bold flavor profile with notes of garlic, spicy peppers, and a rich earthiness. Known for it’s relaxing effects, Gorilla MOB melts away stress while delivering a euphoric high that soothes both body and mind.
Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item