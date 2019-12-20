Governmint Oasis 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Sabertooth Farm)
by NASHA
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
GMO Cookies effects
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
