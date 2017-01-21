About this product

FARM: Grouse Valley Farms

LINEAGE: Birthday Cake OG X Grape Sherbet

TASTE: Grape, Vanilla, Citrus

FEELING: Relaxed, Stress-Free, Sleepy



"Cultivated by Grouse Valley Farms - A family-owned 166 acre California Craft Cannabis Farm deep in the heart of Humboldt.

Grape Jelly Donut is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Birthday Cake OG X Grape Sherbet strains. Grape Jelly Donut packs a sweet fruity grape flavor with hints of fresh vanilla and light touches of earth in each toke. The aroma is very similar, with a fruity grape overtone that's accented by sour citrus and fresh earthiness. The Grape Jelly Donut high is definitely one that's best-suited for a late night after work when you want to kick back and be stress-free."



Blue:

Very oily and sticky. Melts into a puddle of oil when heated. It can be dabbed, but it will leave some char. Made from whole plants usually.