Grape Jelly Donut is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Birthday Cake OG X Grape Sherbet strains. Grape Jelly Donut packs a sweet fruity grape flavor with hints of fresh vanilla and light touches of earth in each toke. The aroma is very similar, with a fruity grape overtone that's accented by sour citrus and fresh earthiness. The Grape Jelly Donut high is definitely one that's best-suited for a late night after work when you want to kick back and be stress-free.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
Birthday Cake, also known "Birthday Cake Kush," is an indica-dominant hybrid with strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. As decadent as its Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, Birthday Cake buds bloom with a crystalline icing of THC-rich resin. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind. This strain is preferred by patients treating pain, anxiety, appetite loss, inflammation, and headaches.
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”