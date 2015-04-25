Cultivated by Grouse Valley Farms - A family-owned 166 acre California Craft Cannabis Farm deep in the heart of Humboldt.



Grape Jelly Donut is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Birthday Cake OG X Grape Sherbet strains. Grape Jelly Donut packs a sweet fruity grape flavor with hints of fresh vanilla and light touches of earth in each toke. The aroma is very similar, with a fruity grape overtone that's accented by sour citrus and fresh earthiness. The Grape Jelly Donut high is definitely one that's best-suited for a late night after work when you want to kick back and be stress-free.



Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.