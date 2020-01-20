About this product
LINEAGE: Modified Grapes x (London Poundcake x Kush Mintz 11)
TASTE: Grape, Sage, Sweet
FEELING: Stress-Free, Relaxed
PLACE GROWN: The Eel River Valley, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Dry-Farmed, Sungrown
Cultivated by Happy Dreams Genetics a sustainable organic cannabis breeder that uses dry-farming growing technique.
Grape Pancakes is a cross of Modified Grapes x (London Poundcake x Kush Mintz 11) strains. This strain has earthy aromas of grape vine and sage and taste of a creamy, rich pancake batter providing a smooth and relaxing smoking experience that will leave you serene and stress-free.
London Pound Cake, also known as "Pound Cake," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbert with an unknown heavy-hitting indica. London Pound Cake offers a loud berry and grape flavor that’s backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. In terms of effects, you can expect a head and body high that will leave you blissed out on the couch. Medical marijuana patients choose London Pound Cake to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and depression. London Pound Cake was originally bred by Cookies.
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”