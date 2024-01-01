Guava Bomb 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash

by NASHA
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

LINEAGE: Guava Gift x Papaya Bomb
TASTE: Tropical Sweet, Citrusy
FEELING: Euphoric, Inspiring
FARM: Alpenglow
PLACE GROWN: Benbow, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure

THC: 720 mg per package

TERPENES: 4.70%

MELT SCALE: 70%

Cultivated by Alpenglow farms, a certified Dem Pure regenerative farm. Craig and Melanie own and operate Alpenglow Farms, home to fully certified, compliant, organic, and fish-friendly cannabis (and food) cultivation. Alpenglow is equally dedicated to creating high-quality, craft cannabis as it is to enrich the land, water, and air.

Experience the explosive fusion of Guava Gift and Papaya Bomb in our tantalizing in-house blend, Guava Bomb. This captivating combination showcases the seductive aromas of fresh guava, lemon rind, and tamarind from Guava Gift, while Papaya Bomb adds notes of papaya, ripe fruit, and subtle hints of caramel and skunk. Prepare for a powerful, long-lasting calm and a touch of psychedelic euphoria, igniting your senses with pure bliss.

About this strain

A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.

 

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
