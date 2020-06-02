LINEAGE: Guava X The Gift

TASTE: Fresh Guava, Lemon Rind, Tamarind

FEELING: Social, Inspiring, Clear Headed

FARM: Alpenglow

PLACE GROWN: Benbow, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure



Cultivated by Alpenglow farms, a certified Dem Pure regenerative farm. Craig and Melanie own and operate Alpenglow Farms, home to fully certified, compliant, organic, and fish-friendly cannabis (and food) cultivation. Alpenglow is equally dedicated to creating high-quality, craft cannabis as it is to enrich the land, water, and air.



“The fine art of growing a garden and a family in the mountains of Southern Humboldt County, California.”



Another amazing Alpenglow release of 2022 - Guava Gift, it is a cross of Guava (Garden of Grease) X The Gift (Greensource Gardens)with seducing aromas of fresh guava, lemon rind, and tamarind provides a clear-headed high that inspires social activities and creativity.



At Nasha we press high-quality hash through a filter using pressure and heat allowing the smooth dabbable oil to be released. We then collect and portion the rosin into beautiful coins for your dabbing pleasure.