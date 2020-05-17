About this product
LINEAGE: Kush Mints X (F1 Durb X Gushers)
TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Herbal
FEELING: Uplifting, Happy
FARM: Sabertooth farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Sabertooth farms - the first Envirocann - EnvirOganic Certified Farm from Humboldt.
Gush Mintz, by Purple City Genetics, is a cross of the Kush Mints X (F1 Durb X Gushers) strains. This strain received its name due to its scent and flavor that mimics sweet and fruity candy. It produces a sweet and minty tropical kick with a light herbal undertone. The effects that are uplifting and happy.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
About this strain
Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Kush Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
123 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
