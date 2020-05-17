LINEAGE: Kush Mints X (F1 Durb X Gushers)

TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Herbal

FEELING: Uplifting, Happy

FARM: Sabertooth farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by Sabertooth farms - the first Envirocann - EnvirOganic Certified Farm from Humboldt.



Gush Mintz, by Purple City Genetics, is a cross of the Kush Mints X (F1 Durb X Gushers) strains. This strain received its name due to its scent and flavor that mimics sweet and fruity candy. It produces a sweet and minty tropical kick with a light herbal undertone. The effects that are uplifting and happy.



Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.