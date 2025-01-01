THC: 35%

TERPENES: 3%

LINEAGE: OGxSkunk1 x Grape Pie

TASTE: Berry, Spicy, Earthy

FEELING: Relaxed, Restful

FARM:Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Made with OGxSkunk1 flower and Grape Pie live hash cultivated by Mattole Vallley Sungrown.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.



OGxSkunk1 is a hybrid cannabis strain that brings together the potent, relaxing qualities of OG with the pungent, uplifting characteristics of Skunk #1. This strain boasts a bold aroma profile featuring earthy pine, skunky musk, and a hint of citrus. The flavor follows suit with a sharp, herbal taste complemented by notes of lemon and spice. OGxSkunk1 delivers a balanced high—calming the body while stimulating the mind, making it great for stress relief and creative focus. Its terpene profile is dominated by myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, contributing to its relaxing effects and complex scent.



Grape Pie is a flavorful hybrid created by crossing Cherry Pie and Grape Stomper. This strain delivers a soothing blend of relaxation and happiness, ideal for unwinding. Its sweet, fruity aroma and flavor profile features rich nots of grapes and berries with a subtle hint of spice.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.

read more