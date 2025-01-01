About this product
THC: 35%
TERPENES: 3%
LINEAGE: OGxSkunk1 x Grape Pie
TASTE: Berry, Spicy, Earthy
FEELING: Relaxed, Restful
FARM:Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Made with OGxSkunk1 flower and Grape Pie live hash cultivated by Mattole Vallley Sungrown.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
OGxSkunk1 is a hybrid cannabis strain that brings together the potent, relaxing qualities of OG with the pungent, uplifting characteristics of Skunk #1. This strain boasts a bold aroma profile featuring earthy pine, skunky musk, and a hint of citrus. The flavor follows suit with a sharp, herbal taste complemented by notes of lemon and spice. OGxSkunk1 delivers a balanced high—calming the body while stimulating the mind, making it great for stress relief and creative focus. Its terpene profile is dominated by myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, contributing to its relaxing effects and complex scent.
Grape Pie is a flavorful hybrid created by crossing Cherry Pie and Grape Stomper. This strain delivers a soothing blend of relaxation and happiness, ideal for unwinding. Its sweet, fruity aroma and flavor profile features rich nots of grapes and berries with a subtle hint of spice.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
