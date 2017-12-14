About this product
TASTE: Pine, Citrus, Earthy
FEELING: Happy, Chatty, Hungry
FARM: Family Owned
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated at Family owned farm in Humboldt.
Heirloom OG is a result of a pheno hunt for a gassy variant of OG. The original genetic lineage is not 100% known, but researchers believe that Chemdawg, Hindu Kush, and Lemon Thai were mixed with an unknown Northern Californian strain to make OG Kush. It has an overwhelmingly earthy, spicy palette with some sour citrus and woody flavors peek in on the exhale, with hints of pine and other dank Kush flavors. The high starts pretty quickly, giving you a feeling of rushing sociability, chattiness, hunger, and a case of the giggles.
About this strain
OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.
OG Kush growing info
OG Kush is a popular strain choice for advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. This strain grows best when the plants are able to grow large and are not confined to pots. OG Kush has a flowering time of 56 days. If grown outdoors, this plant will finish in early October. OG Kush offers a medium-size yield.
OG Kush effects
About this brand
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”