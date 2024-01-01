About this product
THC: 670mg per package
MELT SCALE: 68%
TERPENES: 4.4%
LINEAGE: Crème de Luna x Huckleberry Goo
TASTE: Earthy, Spicy, Sweet, Berry
FEELING: Comfort, Calm, Relaxation
FARM: Sunrise Mountain Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Sunrise Mountain Farms, a husband-and-wife legacy cannabis farm in the mountains of Humboldt County. Estate grown at an elevation of 2,500’ with lush, forested wilderness surrounding, sungrown in native soil and nourished by mountain spring water.
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
Hot Berry is a true hybrid of Crème de Luna crossed with Huckleberry Goo. This unique proprietary strain, developed by Sunrise Mountain’s farmers themselves, offers a cerebrally active high balanced with a heady full-body relaxation.
Faithful to its heritage, this strain smells like a perfect marriage of its parents: evoking sweet berries n’ cream amongst stimulating earthy spices and tannins. If you like an immediate body high combined with an alert and functional mind, this is the strain for you. Perfect for evening exercise, or soothing the body while getting some work done.
This super terpy strain contains elevated levels of β-caryophyllene, Linalool, Humulene and Limonene. In conjunction, these terpenes provide anti-inflammatory effects as well as muscle relaxation.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item