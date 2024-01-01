THC: 670mg per package

MELT SCALE: 68%

TERPENES: 4.4%

LINEAGE: Crème de Luna x Huckleberry Goo

TASTE: Earthy, Spicy, Sweet, Berry

FEELING: Comfort, Calm, Relaxation

FARM: Sunrise Mountain Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by Sunrise Mountain Farms, a husband-and-wife legacy cannabis farm in the mountains of Humboldt County. Estate grown at an elevation of 2,500’ with lush, forested wilderness surrounding, sungrown in native soil and nourished by mountain spring water.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.



Hot Berry is a true hybrid of Crème de Luna crossed with Huckleberry Goo. This unique proprietary strain, developed by Sunrise Mountain’s farmers themselves, offers a cerebrally active high balanced with a heady full-body relaxation.



Faithful to its heritage, this strain smells like a perfect marriage of its parents: evoking sweet berries n’ cream amongst stimulating earthy spices and tannins. If you like an immediate body high combined with an alert and functional mind, this is the strain for you. Perfect for evening exercise, or soothing the body while getting some work done.



This super terpy strain contains elevated levels of β-caryophyllene, Linalool, Humulene and Limonene. In conjunction, these terpenes provide anti-inflammatory effects as well as muscle relaxation.



