About this product
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an organic outdoor cannabis farm nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County.
Renamed by Nasha from Candy Cane is a 70% Indica strain from Crop King Seeds that combines AK-47, Mango, and White Widow genetics. Its sour, fruity taste is followed by long-lasting, euphoric effects that combat stress and tension.
Orange:
It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke. It is in powder form that will “grease out” over time.
About this strain
Candy Cane is a 70% indica strain from Crop King Seeds that combines AK-47, Mango, and White Widow genetics. Its sour, fruity taste is followed by long-lasting, euphoric effects that combat stress and tension. Candy Cane autoflowers in 7 weeks and produces moderately high yields in both indoor and outdoor gardens.
Candy Cane effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
