INSIDE: Jack Herer x B Dog

TASTE: Sweet, Earthy, Pine, Citrus

FEELING: Energy, Inspiration, Comfort

FARM: Alpenglow Farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Benbow/Mattole Valley, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Jack Herer is a famous sativa strain with a famous name, and it surely lives up to its reputation. Originally bred by Sensi Seed genetics by combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk, many iterations of this potent strain have descended through the years, all maintaining that classic cerebral sativa high. A great way to elevate any daily activity.



Cultivated by Alpenglow Farms: A family homestead located in the mountains of Southern Humboldt. As a regenerative farm, husband-and-wife team Craig and Melanie have 25 years toward the fine art of growing a garden and a family. Located in Benbow at 1800 feet, on a sunny ridge high above the valley fog, Alpenglow Farms unique genetics paired with its unique terroir mirrors the years spent cultivating an authentic and symbiotic relationship between cultivars and the earth.



B Dog is a cross between Banana Kush and Chem Dawg. This strong-smelling strain packs a punch with gassy, fruity and nutty notes. B Dog is on the sativa end of the hybrid spectrum, and yields a mellow, joyful buzz that’s ideal for getting creative or going on a nature adventure.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.





