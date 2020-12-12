Banana Cream Cake, also known as "Banana Cake," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Monkey Banana. Banana Cream Cake's THC level hovers around 21%, so this strain may overwhelm some novice cannabis consumers. Leafly readers say Banana Cake produces giggly, happy, and relaxing effects. The dominant terpene is limonene, with a creamy and cool aroma on the exhale with notes of pear, chestnut, and vanilla. Medical marijuana patients choose Banana Cake to relieve symptoms associated with chronic depression, anxiety, and pain. According to growers, this strain flowers into dense, light green nugs with tiny orange hairs and a coating of frosty trichomes. Banana Cake was originally bred by Paisa Grow Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.





Breeder In House Genetics also has a Banana Cake, which is Banana OG x Wedding Cake. In House Genetics Banana Cake is a Leafly top 12 strain of the 2022 harvest.



