About this product

THC: 647 mg

TERPENES: 3%

MELT SCALE: 56%

LINEAGE:Bling Cheesecake X Jack Herrer

TASTE: Citrus, Sweet, Earthy

FEELING: Euphoric

FARM: Full Moon Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Organic

Cultivated by Full Moon Farms, an original Humboldt County family operation, with a strong dedication to employing environmentally friendly techniques in conjunction with organic farming practices to produce high-quality organic craft cannabis.

Bred by Maven Genetics, Key Lime jack is a cross between Bling Cheesecake and Jack Herrer, creating a evenly balanced hybrid that offers a euphoric high while keeping the mind sharp and alert. With dominant terpenes of Terpinolene, Limonene and B-Caryophyllene, this strain offers a delightful combination of sweet and tangy flavors, complemented by earthy and skunky undertones.

Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

About this strain

Key Lime Jack is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bling Cheesecake and Jack Herer. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Key Lime Jack is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Maven Genetics, the average price of Key Lime Jack typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Key Lime Jack’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Key Lime Jack, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

