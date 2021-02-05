About this product
About this strain
Lemon Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!