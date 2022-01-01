About this product
LINEAGE: Wedding Cake & Lime Pop
TASTE: Piny, Gassy Citrus
FEELING: Stimulating, Happy
FARM: Sabertooth farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Sabertooth farms - the first Envirocann - EnvirOganic Certified Farm from Humboldt.
Lime Pop Kush is an craft blend of the Wedding Cake and Lime Pop (Pure Kush x Black Lime) strains.
This hash has a strong gassy, pine and lime aroma that is pungent and sweet. Its flavor is slightly similar, with notes of citrus and herbs that can be tasted on its exhale providing a cerebral rush that stimulates the mind and brings euphoria.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
