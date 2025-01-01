THC: 676 mg

TERPENES: 3.2%

MELT SCALE: 58%

LINEAGE:Petrolia Glue x Magic Marker

TASTE: Diesel, Chocolate, Spicy

FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Relaxed

FARM: Rosehip Farm

PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil

Cutlivated by Rosehip Farm and grown in the town of Petrolia, where the uplifted ocean terrace has deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time makes for an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.



Magic Glue is a captivating hybrid born from Petrolia Glue and Magic Marker. This unique blend is enchantimng with its pungent aroma of diesel, sweetness, and earthy undertoned that are balanced by subtle floral scent. Its flavor profile combines rich notes of pine and citrus with a hint of spice, making each inhale smooth and satisfying.



This strain delivers uplifting, creative effects paired with a calming euphoria, ideal for unwinding or sparking inspiration. Packed with terpenes like myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, Magic Glue offers a sensory experience that's both grounding and invigorating.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

