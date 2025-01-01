THC: 670 mg

TERPENES: 3.1%

MELT SCALE: 64%

LINEAGE: Gush Mints x MEGA x E85

TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Minty

FEELING: Happy, Relaxed

FARM: Sabertooth Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by Sabertooth Farms nestled in the heart of Humboldt. Sabertooth Farms thrives as the first Envirocann-EnvirOganic Certified Farm. This idyllic location boasts warm, sun-soaked summers, unique diurnal temperature shifts, and ample winter rainfall, making it the perfect cradle for our premium, environmentally conscious farming practices.



Mega Mints is a well-rounded strain with a delicious flavor profile that combines sweet, juicy fruitiness with a hint of refreshing mint. Its aroma blends earthy and herbal notes, creating a soothing and grounded scent. The effects are calming and relaxing, making it great for unwinding without causing heavy sedation. It provides a balanced relaxation that keeps you alert and engaged, perfect for stress relief while staying active.



Mega Mints terpene profile features Myrcene (sweet, fruity, herbal) β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), followed closely by Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart), and Pinene (piney, woody).



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

