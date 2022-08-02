About this product
TASTE: Citrus, Pungent, Floral
FEELING: Euphoric, Relaxed, Sleepy
FARM: Redtail Ranch
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Light Dep
Cultivated by Redtail Ranch farm, Humboldt California. RedTail farms premium Light Dep flowers are grown completely organic, in California. RedTail Farms creates all of their own ferments using locally sourced fruits, vegetables, and fish. Their cannabis is packed with natural terpenes which produces a delicious taste.
Moonstone Kush is a cross between two potent Kush ancestors Master Kush, which descends from Skunk #1, and Bubba Kush, a derivative of OG Kush has a pungent lemon-skunk aroma and floral-citrusy taste. The strain often starts with uplifting feelings of euphoria that sends numbing waves down the body and provides a powerful and classical Indica-style a ""stone."
About this brand
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”