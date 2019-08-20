About this product
Moonstone Kush is a cross between two potent Kush ancestors Master Kush, which descends from Skunk #1, and Bubba Kush, a derivative of OG Kush has a pungent lemon-skunk aroma and floral-citrusy taste. The strain often starts with uplifting feelings of euphoria that sends numbing waves down the body and provides a powerful and classical Indica-style a ""stone."
It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke. It is in a powder form that will “grease out” over time.
Master Kush, also known as "High Rise," "Grandmaster Kush," and "Purple SoCal Master Kush" is a popular indica marijuana strain crossed from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”