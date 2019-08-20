Cultivated by Barn Cat, a Lady-grown and operated farm, that fosters sun-grown cannabis in Humboldt county.

Moonstone Kush is a cross between two potent Kush ancestors Master Kush, which descends from Skunk #1, and Bubba Kush, a derivative of OG Kush has a pungent lemon-skunk aroma and floral-citrusy taste. The strain often starts with uplifting feelings of euphoria that sends numbing waves down the body and provides a powerful and classical Indica-style a ""stone."



Orange:

It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke. It is in a powder form that will “grease out” over time.

