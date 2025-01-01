THC: 773 mg per package

MELT SCALE: 74%

TERPENES: 3.8%

LINEAGE: Moroccan Peaches and Strawnana

TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Citrus

FEELING: Relaxation, Euphoria

FARM: Alpenglow Farms

PLACE GROWN: Benbow, Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil

Cultivated by Alpenglow Farms: As a regenerative farm, husband-and-wife team Craig and Melanie have spent 25 years growing their

family homestead in the mountains of Southern Humboldt. Located in Benbow at 1800 feet, on a sunny ridge high above the valley fog,

Alpenglow Farms’ unique genetics paired with its unique terroir mirrors the years spent cultivating an authentic and symbiotic relationship

between cultivars and the earth.



Moroccan Strawberries is a one of a kind in house blend of Moroccan Peaches and Strawnana, combining the luxurious sweetness of

their shared fruity citrus flavors that leaves a euphoric and relaxing effect. This easygoing and mellow high will melt your worries away.



Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

read more