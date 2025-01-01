THC: 679mg

MELT SCALE: 60%

TERPENES: 3.8%

LINEAGE: GMO x Gush Mints

TASTE: Spicy, Citrus, Earthy, Herbal

FEELING: Relaxation, Comfort, Inspiration

FARM: Anonymous

PLACE GROWN: Honeydew, Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Sungrown



Cultivated in Honeydew in the Mattole Valley of Humboldt, CA, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.



Oasis is a hybrid strain made from crossing GMO with Gush Mints. Boasting high levels of THC and a tingly, relaxing body effect, Oasis is often used by medicinal patients to deal with symptoms such as anxiety and pain. Spicy and Citrusy with earthy, herbaceous notes.



Oasis’ dominant terpene is limonene, an aromatic cannabis terpene produced in the flower’s resin glands. Limonene is responsible for many of the fruity and citrusy flavor and olfactory notes in cannabis plants, and is believed to provide relief for anxiety and stress.



