About this product
THC: 679mg
MELT SCALE: 60%
TERPENES: 3.8%
LINEAGE: GMO x Gush Mints
TASTE: Spicy, Citrus, Earthy, Herbal
FEELING: Relaxation, Comfort, Inspiration
FARM: Anonymous
PLACE GROWN: Honeydew, Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Sungrown
Cultivated in Honeydew in the Mattole Valley of Humboldt, CA, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis.
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
Oasis is a hybrid strain made from crossing GMO with Gush Mints. Boasting high levels of THC and a tingly, relaxing body effect, Oasis is often used by medicinal patients to deal with symptoms such as anxiety and pain. Spicy and Citrusy with earthy, herbaceous notes.
Oasis’ dominant terpene is limonene, an aromatic cannabis terpene produced in the flower’s resin glands. Limonene is responsible for many of the fruity and citrusy flavor and olfactory notes in cannabis plants, and is believed to provide relief for anxiety and stress.
Oasis 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash
by NASHA
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
