NASHA
Rainbow Driver Red Temple Ball Hash 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Cultivated by Sabertooth Farms - the first Envirocann - EnvirOganic Certified Farm from Humboldt.
Rainbow Driver is a one-of-a-kind custom batch of two hash strains: Rainbow Pie and Sunday Driver.
Rainbow Pie is an Indica dominant hybrid cross with a creamy mouth taste and heavy notes of fruit candy, berries, and gas. Paired with The Indica-dominant cannabis strain Sundae Driver, Its parent strains are a cross between Fruity Pebbles and Grape Pie, giving it a sweet and smooth taste. In combination, they create a perfect after-dinner dessert smoke that will relax your senses and put you into bliss.
Red:
It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.
Sundae Driver effects
Reported by real people like you
282 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
21% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!