Cultivated by Sabertooth Farms - the first Envirocann - EnvirOganic Certified Farm from Humboldt.



Rainbow Driver is a one-of-a-kind custom batch of two hash strains: Rainbow Pie and Sunday Driver.



Rainbow Pie is an Indica dominant hybrid cross with a creamy mouth taste and heavy notes of fruit candy, berries, and gas. Paired with The Indica-dominant cannabis strain Sundae Driver, Its parent strains are a cross between Fruity Pebbles and Grape Pie, giving it a sweet and smooth taste. In combination, they create a perfect after-dinner dessert smoke that will relax your senses and put you into bliss.



It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.