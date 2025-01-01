About this product
THC: 627 mg
TERPENES: 3.7%
MELT SCALE: 68%
LINEAGE: Mega Peaches x OG Kush
TASTE: Earhy, Citrus, Diesel
FEELING: Soothed, Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: Sabertooth Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Sabertooth Farms nestled in the heart of Humboldt. Sabertooth Farms thrives as the first Envirocann-EnvirOganic Certified Farm. This idyllic location boasts warm, sun-soaked summers, unique diurnal temperature shifts, and ample winter rainfall, making it the perfect cradle for our premium, environmentally conscious farming practices.
Peach OG is an indica-dominant hybrid, a cross of Mega Peaches and OG Kush, known for its relaxing yet uplifting effects. It features a sweet, juicy peach flavor with hints of citrus, earth, and pine, while its aroma blends fruity notes with diesel undertones. With a terpene profile rich in myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, Peach OG eases stress, lifts mood, and provides soothing body relief, making it a great choice for relaxation without heavy sedation.
Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
Peach OG 1.2g Red Pressed Hash (Sabertooth Farms)
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
License(s)

- CA, US: CDPH-10004342