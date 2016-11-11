About this product
Royal Highness 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash
by NASHA
HybridTHC 26%CBD 1%
About this strain
Modern Royal Highness comes from Humboldt Seed Co. and is a cross of Royal Kush, Cali Dream, and Trainwreck. It should smell kushy, skunky, and piney.
Legacy Royal Highness is a hybrid marijuana strain developed through a cross of Dancehall. This strain has a nearly balanced ratio of THC to CBD, so the effects are energizing and allow you to focus. Royal Highness has a smooth flavor that is fruity, spicy and a little skunky. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and pain. Royal Highness is a crowd favorite in places like Portland, Oregon.
