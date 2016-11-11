Royal Highness 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash

by NASHA
HybridTHC 26%CBD 1%
About this product

THC: 56%
TERPENES: 2%
MELT SCALE: 54%
LINEAGE: Dancehall x Respect
TASTE: Fruity, Spicy, Skunky
FEELING: Energized, Focused, Comfortable
FARM: THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek
PLACE GROWN: Honeydew, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Cultivated by THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek, a family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of Humboldt’s Mattole Valley. This special region that’s nestled between the King Range mountains, coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean experiences some of highest rainfall in the mainland US along with bone-dry summers, making it an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis.

Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

Royal Highness is a sativa-dominant hybrid made from a cross of the strains Dancehall and Respect. Higher in CBD than most hybrids, this balanced strain yields an energizing effect with the ability to focus on tasks. Due to its CBD:THC ratio, this strain is often selected by medical marijuana patients to treat anxiety and pain. Fruity and spicy with a hint of skunkiness.

Royal Highness contains high levels of the terpinoid β-caryophyllene, which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects. This strain also contains elevated levels of the terpenes Limonene, Humulene and Linalool.

About this strain

Modern Royal Highness comes from Humboldt Seed Co. and is a cross of Royal Kush, Cali Dream, and Trainwreck. It should smell kushy, skunky, and piney.


Legacy Royal Highness is a hybrid marijuana strain developed through a cross of Dancehall. This strain has a nearly balanced ratio of THC to CBD, so the effects are energizing and allow you to focus. Royal Highness has a smooth flavor that is fruity, spicy and a little skunky. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and pain. Royal Highness is a crowd favorite in places like Portland, Oregon.

About this brand

NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
