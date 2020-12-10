About this product

Slurricane | Red Temple Ball Hash | Indica | Do-Si-Dos x Purple Punch | 1g | Slurricane is an indica cultivar with lineage from heavyweight all-star strains GSC and GDP. This indica is popular because of it's full flavor and heavy effects. Aroma is described as a spicy earth tone with a fruity underline. Flavor becomes more complex with aroma including, spicy tropical fruit, spicy earth, and a skunky finish. Slurricane's reported effects include a soaring euphoria and expansive happiness. Slurricane's effects are complete with a body stone that descends the user in couch lock and eventual sleep.

