Logo for the brand NASHA

NASHA

Slurricane Red Temple Ball Hash 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD

About this product

Slurricane | Red Temple Ball Hash | Indica | Do-Si-Dos x Purple Punch | 1g | Slurricane is an indica cultivar with lineage from heavyweight all-star strains GSC and GDP. This indica is popular because of it's full flavor and heavy effects. Aroma is described as a spicy earth tone with a fruity underline. Flavor becomes more complex with aroma including, spicy tropical fruit, spicy earth, and a skunky finish. Slurricane's reported effects include a soaring euphoria and expansive happiness. Slurricane's effects are complete with a body stone that descends the user in couch lock and eventual sleep.
 

Slurricane effects

Reported by real people like you
208 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!