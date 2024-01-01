About this product
THC: 663 mg per package
MELT SCALE: 62%
LINEAGE: A hybrid of Girl Scout Cookies
TASTE: Vanilla, Sweet, Earthy
FEELING: Euphoric, Stress-Free
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
Snowman OG, also known as Snowman, is a phenotypic hybrid of Girl Scout Cookies bred by Berner (of Cookies fame). This sativa-dominant hybrid strain provides an energetic, euphoric high while also eliminating stress and anxiety. As a direct descendant of GSC, Snowman OG exudes a gassy kush aroma with a hint of vanilla - sweet and earthy at the same time.
Snowman gets its name from its frosty appearance, which is due to its large number of trichomes on the flower. It boasts high levels of the terpenes Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, which are known to provide relief from depression, anxiety, appetite loss, and chronic pain.
Cultivated and sungrown in Humboldt, CA.
Snowman OG 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash
by NASHA
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item