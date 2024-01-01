THC: 663 mg per package

MELT SCALE: 62%

LINEAGE: A hybrid of Girl Scout Cookies

TASTE: Vanilla, Sweet, Earthy

FEELING: Euphoric, Stress-Free

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.



Snowman OG, also known as Snowman, is a phenotypic hybrid of Girl Scout Cookies bred by Berner (of Cookies fame). This sativa-dominant hybrid strain provides an energetic, euphoric high while also eliminating stress and anxiety. As a direct descendant of GSC, Snowman OG exudes a gassy kush aroma with a hint of vanilla - sweet and earthy at the same time.



Snowman gets its name from its frosty appearance, which is due to its large number of trichomes on the flower. It boasts high levels of the terpenes Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, which are known to provide relief from depression, anxiety, appetite loss, and chronic pain.



Cultivated and sungrown in Humboldt, CA.



read more