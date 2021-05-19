About this product
TASTE: Earthy, Minty, Sweet
FEELING: Happy, Serene, Relaxed
FARM: Sabertooth farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Sabertooth farms - the first Envirocann - EnvirOganic Certified Farm from Humboldt.
Strawberry Cooler strain is an indica-dominant hybrid that comes from a cross between Strawberry Guava and Kush Mints strains. The main terpenes, myrcene and caryophyllene, help deliver a fresh berry flavor on the inhale, giving off an earthy, minty finish on the exhale.
About this strain
Strawberry Guava is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Banana and Papaya. Strawberry Guava is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Guava effects include happy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Guava when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and PTSD. Bred by Oni Seeds, Strawberry Guava features flavors like strawberry, tropical, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Strawberry Guava typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Guava, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
About this brand
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”