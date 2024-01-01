TERPENES: 4.30% THC: 707 mg per package MELT SCALE: 64% LINEAGE: Strawberry Jelly x Strawberries & Cream TASTE: Berry, Macaroon, Cream FEELING: Relaxed, Calm, Euphoric FARM: Emerald Queen farms PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light
Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the Redwood Curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle Kingdom. 2021 Emerald Cup Winner 2020 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner.
Bred by Pure Melt Strawberry Meltshake is a cross of Strawberry Jelly x Strawberries & Cream. It is reminiscent of a creamy sweet strawberry shortcake that provides a enjoyable inhale sensation. It becomes even smoother as you exhale, with a creamy jelly feeling accompanied by a whiff of gas.
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”