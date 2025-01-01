About this product
THC: 666mg
TERPENES: 3.5%
MELT SCALE: 66%
LINEAGE: Bubble Gum x Banana Kush
TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Tropical
FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: Alpenglow Farms
PLACE GROWN: Benbow, Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Cultivated by Alpenglow Farms: As a regenerative farm, husband-and-wife team Craig and Melanie have spent 25 years growing their family homestead in the mountains of Southern Humboldt. Located in Benbow at 1800 feet, on a sunny ridge high above the valley fog, Alpenglow Farms’ unique genetics paired with its unique terroir mirrors the years spent cultivating an authentic and symbiotic relationship between cultivars and the earth.
Alpenglow is an industry leader in regenerative farming practices, such as using legume cover crops to make their soil more bioavailable to nutrients, and utilizing compost from their edible garden to enrich their cannabis plants.
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
Strawnana (also known as Strawberry Banana) is an Indica-leaning hybrid made by crossing two popular fruity strains: Bubble Gum and Banana Kush. With a universally appealing flavor and an easygoing, mellow high, Strawnana’s heavy resin production and high THC levels make it an ideal strain to produce high-quality hash.
Strawnana contains high levels of the terpinoids Limonene and β-caryophyllene. Limonene is an aromatic cannabis terpene produced in the flower’s resin glands, and is responsible for many of the fruity and citrusy flavor and olfactory notes. It is believed to provide relief for anxiety and stress. .β-caryophyllene is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
