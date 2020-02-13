About this product
LINEAGE: Bubble Gum x Banana Kush
TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Tropical
FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: Clear Water Farms
PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt Sun. The Clear Water Farms is a member of the Uplift Co-operative which is owned entirely by independent legacy farmers and was the first cannabis cooperative post-legalization. Its mission is to ensure the success and viability of Mattole Valley's small cannabis farms so you can taste the traditional flavor of artisanal, Humboldt buds.
Strawberry Banana is an Indica-leaning hybrid between two fruity strains: Bubble Gum and Banana Kush with a universally appealing flavor and an easygoing, mellow high.
TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Tropical
FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: Clear Water Farms
PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt Sun. The Clear Water Farms is a member of the Uplift Co-operative which is owned entirely by independent legacy farmers and was the first cannabis cooperative post-legalization. Its mission is to ensure the success and viability of Mattole Valley's small cannabis farms so you can taste the traditional flavor of artisanal, Humboldt buds.
Strawberry Banana is an Indica-leaning hybrid between two fruity strains: Bubble Gum and Banana Kush with a universally appealing flavor and an easygoing, mellow high.
About this strain
Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
Strawberry Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
466 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”