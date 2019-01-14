About this product

Submerge Infused Pre-roll | Hybrid | Hash Infused | 1 Gram | Nasha Pre-Rolls are a great way to receive the quality Nasha buzz, but on the go and still in a high quality flower. Submerge is a hybrid infused pre-roll to inspire creativity, contemplation, euphoria, & relaxation! A proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash, delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke. *Effects are not claims and will vary by customer.