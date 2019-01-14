NASHA
Submerge Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g Wedding Krashers flower+hash
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Submerge Infused Pre-roll | Hybrid | Hash Infused | 1 Gram | Nasha Pre-Rolls are a great way to receive the quality Nasha buzz, but on the go and still in a high quality flower. Submerge is a hybrid infused pre-roll to inspire creativity, contemplation, euphoria, & relaxation! A proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash, delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke. *Effects are not claims and will vary by customer.
Wedding Crasher effects
Reported by real people like you
170 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
31% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!