About this product
The New is an Indica dominant cross of Girl Scout Cookies (Sherbs cut) and Larry OG, with a very high THC content. This variety was first created in the collaboration of Humboldt and the famous Sherbinski. The New has a sweet aroma of earth, cinnamon cookies, and gas tones. The smoke gives a soothing, powerful, and relaxing effect.
Blue:
Very oily and sticky. Melts into a puddle of oil when heated. It can be dabbed, but it will leave some char. Made from whole plants usually.
About this strain
Larry OG, also known as "Lemon Larry," "Sour Larry," and "Zour Larry" is yet another member of the famous ocean-grown strain family. Originally created in Orange County, this indica marijuana strain is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Larry OG produces a potent yet easy body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. The effects of Larry OF are happy but not overwhelming. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very clean and piney aroma. The nugs tend to be dense and feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average.
Larry OG effects
About this brand
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”