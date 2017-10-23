THC: 597 mg

TERPENES: 2.5%

MELT SCALE: 64%

LINEAGE: Mexican, Thai, Afghani

TASTE: Lemon, Pine, Spicy

FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Creative

FARM: Located in Humboldt

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Cultivated in the fertile fields of Humboldt County, where lush green cannabis plants thrive against the backdrop of towering redwood forests, creating a picturesque landscape that blends natural beauty of sustainable farming practices.



Trainwreck is a sativa-dominant hybrid from known for its invigorating effects, blending genetics from Mecivan and Thai sativas with Afghani indica. This strain is known for stilumating creativity and producing feelings of euphoria and happiness. Its distinctive flavor profile combines a lemony sweetness with hints of piney spice, making it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts looking for an uplifting and aromatic experience. Trainwreck is ideal for those seeking to enhance their creative endeavors while enjoying a unique and flavorful smoke.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

Show more