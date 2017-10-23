Trainwreck 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash

by NASHA
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Trainwreck 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash
  • Photo of Trainwreck 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash
  • Photo of Trainwreck 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash

About this product

THC: 597 mg
TERPENES: 2.5%
MELT SCALE: 64%
LINEAGE: Mexican, Thai, Afghani
TASTE: Lemon, Pine, Spicy
FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Creative
FARM: Located in Humboldt
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated in the fertile fields of Humboldt County, where lush green cannabis plants thrive against the backdrop of towering redwood forests, creating a picturesque landscape that blends natural beauty of sustainable farming practices.

Trainwreck is a sativa-dominant hybrid from known for its invigorating effects, blending genetics from Mecivan and Thai sativas with Afghani indica. This strain is known for stilumating creativity and producing feelings of euphoria and happiness. Its distinctive flavor profile combines a lemony sweetness with hints of piney spice, making it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts looking for an uplifting and aromatic experience. Trainwreck is ideal for those seeking to enhance their creative endeavors while enjoying a unique and flavorful smoke.

Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

About this strain

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
Shop products
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item