Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the Redwood Curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle Kingdom.



Wedding Cake is an Indica dominant cross of Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies that’s also known as ‘Pink Cookies’. It delivers the highly sought-after effects of the Girl Scout Cookies strain, with a bit of creamy smoothness to even out the sour tangy flavor as well as a skunky funk that has hints of citrus and berries. The high starts relatively quickly with a cerebral mood boost that’s uplifting and energizing, bringing happiness and euphoria.



Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.