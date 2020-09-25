About this product
You know those beautiful crystal-like trichomes you see on cannabis buds? They’re actually external resin pouches containing lots of treasured cannabinoid compounds. When they’re dried they become the highly psychoactive resin known as kief. Hybrid/Indica. OG Blueberry X Cookies & Cream.
About this strain
Big Smooth by Exotic Genetix is a flavorful cross of OG Blueberry and Cookies and Cream. This indica-dominant hybrid offers a delicious terpene profile that smells sweet and doughy, like blueberry pancakes. Big Smooth grows bushy, medium-tall plants and has a flowering time of 55 to 66 days. Enjoy Big Smooth for its delicious flavor and euphoric, middleweight sedation. This strain is a seasoned fit for improving moods and tempering minor aches and pains.
Big Smooth effects
Reported by real people like you
86 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Nature's
Nature’s is the brand that promises to deliver and delivers what it promises. It’s no wonder we’ve won more than 20 industry awards. Sourced from our own esteemed Arizona growers, Nature’s is your pathway to a euphoric mind and relaxed body. Known, loved, and trusted for its therapeutic cannabinoids and bold terpene flavors, Nature’s is all about enhancing your health and elevating your enjoyment. Available in flower, pre pack, pre roll, vape carts and concentrates, Nature’s brand always takes you on a mighty fine ride.
For AZ Wholesale: please call 480-420-3145 Option 4
