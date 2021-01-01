Loading…
Logo for the brand Nature's

Nature's

Sweet Critical Shatter

This popular cannabis concentrate contains an impressively high cannabinoid content. Shatter gets its name from the fact that its resin can be cooled into a distinctive brittle sheet. As it goes through an extra filtration process, fats, waxes and some terpenes are removed. Shatter can be enjoyed by dabbing, vaping or placing it in a blunt.Hybrid/Indica. Critical Mass X (Unknown Swiss Strain).
