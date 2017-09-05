About this product
The basis of smokable cannabis, flower is the terpene-rich flowering part of the female marijuana plant that’s also known as bud. The White X Cinderella 99. Hybrid/Sativa.
About this strain
White 99 is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99 with The White. This strain is known to provide uplifting and happy effects. White 99 tastes fresh and bright, like tart oranges mixed with lemons and kush. Medical marijuana patients choose White 99 to help manage chronic depression and anxiety.
White 99 effects
Reported by real people like you
150 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Nature's
Nature’s is the brand that promises to deliver and delivers what it promises. It’s no wonder we’ve won more than 20 industry awards. Sourced from our own esteemed Arizona growers, Nature’s is your pathway to a euphoric mind and relaxed body. Known, loved, and trusted for its therapeutic cannabinoids and bold terpene flavors, Nature’s is all about enhancing your health and elevating your enjoyment. Available in flower, pre pack, pre roll, vape carts and concentrates, Nature’s brand always takes you on a mighty fine ride.
For AZ Wholesale: please call 480-420-3145 Option 4
