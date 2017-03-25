Balanced Cultivations
Blueberry Pancakes
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Bred by Robert Meyer in 2001, this indica-dominant hybrid got its name because it smells and tastes like flapjacks bursting with fresh blueberries. Vaporizing this tasty choice will only expel further flavors of grandma’s home-style maple syrup. Enjoy breakfast for dinner after a lengthy and laborious day at work. It’ll be your top choice for muscle spasms, pain, and lack of sleep.
Blueberry Pancakes effects
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
