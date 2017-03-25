About this product

Bred by Robert Meyer in 2001, this indica-dominant hybrid got its name because it smells and tastes like flapjacks bursting with fresh blueberries. Vaporizing this tasty choice will only expel further flavors of grandma’s home-style maple syrup. Enjoy breakfast for dinner after a lengthy and laborious day at work. It’ll be your top choice for muscle spasms, pain, and lack of sleep.