Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Balanced Cultivations

Balanced Cultivations

Blueberry Pancakes

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

About this product

Bred by Robert Meyer in 2001, this indica-dominant hybrid got its name because it smells and tastes like flapjacks bursting with fresh blueberries. Vaporizing this tasty choice will only expel further flavors of grandma’s home-style maple syrup. Enjoy breakfast for dinner after a lengthy and laborious day at work. It’ll be your top choice for muscle spasms, pain, and lack of sleep.

Blueberry Pancakes effects

Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!