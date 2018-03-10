About this product
Blueberry Muffin Sugar by Nepenthe Extracts is a hybrid concentrate. This desirable concentrate will take you right back to the kitchen with its distinctive blueberry muffin aroma. Blueberry Muffin is a cross between Blueberry and Purple Pantydropper.
About this strain
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.
Blueberry Muffin effects
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
