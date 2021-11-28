About this product
Nepenthe Grapefruit Romulan Crumble is a potent hybrid crumble. This rare strain gives off citrusy notes and is great for anytime of the day.
About this strain
Grapefruit Romulan is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Grapefruit Romulan - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Grapefruit Romulan effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Nepenthe Extracts
Nepenthe Extracts was established in 2019 by a Plant Scientist with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Plant Science. Our team includes highly trained and experienced individuals who work alongside the owner, to craft high quality extracts that you can trust. All of our Cannabis extracts are made using hydrocarbon solvents. This process allows us to preserve the unique terpene profile of Cannabis strains, as well as to produce the most potent concentrates possible. Since we are a small independent company, this allows for a focused determination to uphold the highest standards and craft products that you will love.