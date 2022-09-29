About this product
3- Pre-rolled Full Spectrum Whole Flower CBD Joints. Each pack will have one Joint of Hawaiian Haze, Bubba Kush and Sour Space Candy! These pre-rolled cones are infused with Mango flavor beads. These flavor beads are made from natural fruit terpenes. Enjoy these cones without flavor or squeeze and pop to release some Mango flavor in your session.
100% All Natural Fruit Terpene Beads
Whole Flower Hemp THC (<.3% Delta Nine)
100% All Natural Fruit Terpene Beads
Whole Flower Hemp THC (<.3% Delta Nine)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
neucana
Welcome to neucana, we strive to standardize cannabis for medicine to benefit the patient. Our Whole Flower CBD is sourced from California farms utilizing the benefits of regenerative farming The hand crafted Whole Flower is 100% cold water extracted to preserve bioactive terpenes and cannabinoids (not nano-technology). Refresh with CBD Breath Spray, new technology intra oral systemic delivers 90% highest absorption on-the-go! Or share a cup of our popular CBD Loose Leaf Tea blends in the comfort of your home!
Eco-friendly packaging
made from California hemp
Topical Menstrual Cream, Pet CBD Dose weight chart, Tincture CBD 1600 mg Cold pressed water-soluble Whole Flower CBD & bioactive terpenes.
Eco-friendly packaging
made from California hemp
Topical Menstrual Cream, Pet CBD Dose weight chart, Tincture CBD 1600 mg Cold pressed water-soluble Whole Flower CBD & bioactive terpenes.