About this product
The perfect morning or midday blend, Gunpowder Green Tea is paired with Bubba Kush, a strain known for its unique profile of terpenes. Gunpowder is tightly rolled Chinese green tea aptly named for its potency in a pellet.
16 Oz. Glass Bottle with 62* Boost Humid
Other Ingredients: Gun Power Green Tea
Directions:
2 TSP 16 OZ. 180* 3 min.
Strain: Bubba Kush
Bubba Kush is highly desired for its dominant terpene Caryophyllene for the unique ability to bind with CB2 receptors.
Whole Flower CBD Hemp <.3% Total THC
Whole Flower CBD Loose Leaf Tea
Amount Per Serving 2 TSP
Servings 22
Total Cannabinoids 524 mg
CBD Per Servings 25 mg
About this brand
neucana
Welcome to neucana, we strive to standardize cannabis for medicine to benefit the patient. Our Whole Flower CBD is sourced from California farms utilizing the benefits of regenerative farming The hand crafted Whole Flower is 100% cold water extracted to preserve bioactive terpenes and cannabinoids (not nano-technology). Refresh with CBD Breath Spray, new technology intra oral systemic delivers 90% highest absorption on-the-go! Or share a cup of our popular CBD Loose Leaf Tea blends in the comfort of your home!
Topical Menstrual Cream, Pet CBD Dose weight chart, Tincture CBD 1600 mg Cold pressed water-soluble Whole Flower CBD & bioactive terpenes.
Topical Menstrual Cream, Pet CBD Dose weight chart, Tincture CBD 1600 mg Cold pressed water-soluble Whole Flower CBD & bioactive terpenes.